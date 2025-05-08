Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 199,183 Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.21% of Eventbrite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eventbrite by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 426,250 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257,462 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.02.

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

