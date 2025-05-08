Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 212.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 41.4 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.