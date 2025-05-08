Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.35% of Inogen worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INGN

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.