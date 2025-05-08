Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 5,852 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,676,000 after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

