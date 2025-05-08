Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 7,512 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 110,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,742 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $113,968.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.