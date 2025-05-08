Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,567 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $5,938,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,807,000 after buying an additional 778,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,537,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 730,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIP opened at $4.55 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $522.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

