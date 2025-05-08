Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.