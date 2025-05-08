Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,021.65. This trade represents a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,470 shares of company stock worth $135,204. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.