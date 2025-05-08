Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,291 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $166,804,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56,120.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,686,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,066 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

