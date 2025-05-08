Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GFL opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Get Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.