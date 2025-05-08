Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847,172 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 678,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 1,063,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 491.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,597,000 after buying an additional 3,552,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JetBlue Airways

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

