Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Barclays PLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

