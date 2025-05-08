Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anika Therapeutics
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anika Therapeutics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.