Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 412.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $29.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

