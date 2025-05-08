Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $753,000 Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,409,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 969,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTX opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,850. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 5,200 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $122,356.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,152.07. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

