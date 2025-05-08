Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $810,000 Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,231 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Tronox were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tronox by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 551,645 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,390,000 after acquiring an additional 193,895 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Trading Down 7.8 %

NYSE:TROX opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $773.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

