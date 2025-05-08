Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $830,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

PK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

