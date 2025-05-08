Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.