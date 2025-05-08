Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $621,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

