Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $817,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $228.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

