Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,441 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Gogo were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOGO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gogo by 357.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC grew its stake in Gogo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,092 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOGO opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.80 million. Gogo had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gogo

In related news, Director Oakleigh Thorne purchased 30,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,510.37. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

