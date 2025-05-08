Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AvidXchange by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 201,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AvidXchange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 32,203 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $244,420.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398.37. The trade was a 97.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,162.47. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,866 shares of company stock valued at $955,323 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

