Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.08 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

