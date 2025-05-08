Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 815.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

