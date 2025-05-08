Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $736.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.78. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

