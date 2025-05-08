Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases 14,344 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ATN International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ATN International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 389.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ATN International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

ATN International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.69. ATN International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.67 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. ATN International’s payout ratio is -41.56%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

