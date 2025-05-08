Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Shares in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TruBridge by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TruBridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TruBridge during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 2,704.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TruBridge in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TruBridge

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,211.78. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 74,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,225.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 693,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,815.41. This represents a 12.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,728 shares of company stock worth $3,239,879 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TruBridge, Inc. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

