Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 259.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

