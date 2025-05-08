Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases New Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 232,229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

