Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,659 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Green Dot worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.