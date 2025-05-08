Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 20,531 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veracyte by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

Veracyte Stock Performance

VCYT stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 2.14. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

