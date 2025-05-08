Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 971,355 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971,355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

