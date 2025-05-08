Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $775,000 Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

ACEL opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities increased their target price on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 323,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $686,500. 19.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

