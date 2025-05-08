Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 76,207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

