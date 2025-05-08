United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of United Bankshares worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.74. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

