United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE X opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

