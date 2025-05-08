Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

OLED opened at $143.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

