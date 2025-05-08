Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:UE opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

