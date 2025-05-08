Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

