Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Veracyte by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

