Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.04.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $434.82 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.83, for a total value of $142,547.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,438,776.43. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,000. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,315 shares of company stock worth $2,121,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 30,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

