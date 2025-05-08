Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,437 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 300,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

