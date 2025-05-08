Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,428 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Busey worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,500,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 110,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Busey by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,115,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. The trade was a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Profile

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.