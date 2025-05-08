Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in National HealthCare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National HealthCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NHC opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.51. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

