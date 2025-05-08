Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

In other EVERTEC news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

