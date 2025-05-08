Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

AMR stock opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

