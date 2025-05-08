Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,418 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $200,202.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,299.25. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,454,906.40. This represents a 18.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock worth $8,136,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

