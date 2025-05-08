Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Park National by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Park National stock opened at $157.64 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $131.93 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Park National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRK

About Park National

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.