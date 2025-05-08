Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

