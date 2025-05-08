Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 4.2 %

BWIN opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.