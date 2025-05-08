Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,173.9% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

AWR stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.